Gov. Scott: Ft Lauderdale airport reopens, shooting investigation continues

Investigators are learning as much as they can about the suspect in the deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday.

The governor met with reporters and photographer outside of the airport Saturday morning to provide an update on the investigation of the airport shooting that left five people dead and eight others wounded.

Law enforcement officers are gathering evidence and looking into the medical history of 26-year-old Esteban Santiago.

Authorities said Santiago opened fire at the airport's Terminal 2 baggage claim area Friday afternoon, using a gun he had checked in his luggage. He surrendered to police at the airport and was taken into custody.

The Fort Lauderdale airport reopened early Saturday when a few details.

Flight schedules are expected to get back on track throughout the weekend.