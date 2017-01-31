Good Samaritans leavings sweaters on trees for homeless, people in need

PASCO COUNTY - You may have noticed sweaters tied around trees in the New Port Richey and Port Richey area over the past few weeks. That’s because Good Samaritans are leaving sweaters for people who are homeless, or any families that have a need for warm clothes.

It’s not freezing outside, but by Florida standards, when the temperatures get into the 40’s a lot of people are not prepared for the cold.

“There's a lot of homeless, so it's sad,” Melissa Mazzitelli said.

Mazzitelli said she saw a lot of sweaters hanging on trees up and down US 19 and also in the area of the Wal Mart near Ridge Road and U.S. 19. She loved the idea so she decided to get some of her warm clothes and hang them as well.

“I think if everyone did one garment it would help a lot of people,” Mazzitelli said. “Whether it's a shirt or pair of shorts.”

Mazzitelli said she was inspired to start hanging sweaters after she realized people were taking them. She saw more and more people posting pictures on the Facebook group she is a part of called Bright Hopes Pasco.



“I would be really thankful if I came across something like that. Unfortunately, we don't have a lot of stuff to give, but at least people are taking it,” Mazzitelli said.

The group has placed dozens of sweaters in the area and all but a few have been taken.

The low this week in Pasco County has been in the low to upper 40’s.

Mazzitelli said her 11-year-old daughter is also learning a valuable lesson to help others.

“It teaches them a lot of morals and respect and to be fortunate for what they have,” Mazzitelli said.