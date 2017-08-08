Get an Egg McMuffin for 88 cents on August 8th at Bay Area McDonald's restaurants

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Breakfast is served! On August 8, 2017, McDonald's is celebrating the anniversary of their iconic breakfast sandwich by selling Egg McMuffins for 88 cents.

You can cash in on this deal at any of the Bay Area's 207 participating McDonald's restaurants.

The sandwiches will be 88 cents from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Orders must be made from the front counter or in the drive-thru. Special offer will not be redeemed on the kiosk.