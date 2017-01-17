Gasparilla 2017: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. - Pirates are invading Tampa for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest; a tradition since 1904. Pirate accents and eye patches will be aplenty and parking and traffic will be busy. Here's everything you need to know about the annual throw-down.

The McDonald's Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza will kick off the Gasparilla season on Saturday, January 21.

Schedule for the day:

11:00AM - Activities open along Bayshore Blvd at 11AM.

11:00AM - 1:00PM Bicycle Safety Rodeo w/Tampa Police Department

1:30PM - Gasparilla Preschooler's Stroll presented by Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo. Find an application here.

2:30PM - SOCOM Para-Commandos Day Jump

3:30PM - 6:00PM Children's Gasparilla Parade driven by Chevrolet

6:30PM - SOCOM Para-Commandos Night Jump

7:00PM - 7:30PM Gasparilla Piratechnic Extravaganza (Fireworks Show!)

GASPARILLA CHILDREN’S PARADE 2017 ROAD CLOSURE SCHEDULE

Monday January 16, 2017 – Thursday, February 2, 2017

Close Bayshore Blvd. crossovers at DeSoto Ave., Nance Ave., Albany Ave. and Gunby Ave.



Close Bayshore Blvd. crossovers at DeSoto Ave., Nance Ave., Albany Ave. and Gunby Ave. Saturday, January 21, 2017 @ 2:00 AM

Close Bayshore Blvd. Northbound from Bay-to-Bay Blvd. to Rome Ave.



Close Bayshore Blvd. Northbound from Bay-to-Bay Blvd. to Rome Ave. Saturday, January 21, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

Close Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St/Channelside Dr

Close Davis Island Bridge Off Ramp onto Northbound Bayshore Blvd



Close Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St/Channelside Dr

Close One Eastbound Lane and one Westbound Lane on Bay to Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (to accommodate Pedestrian Walkway)



Close One Eastbound Lane and one Westbound Lane on Bay to Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (to accommodate Pedestrian Walkway) Saturday, January 21, 2017 @ 4:30 PM

Close Eastbound Bay-to-Bay Blvd at MacDill Ave

A Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza Shuttle will operate one continuous shuttle route on January 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $10 per adult, children accompanied by an adult ride for free.

The shuttle will pick up at the Fort Brooke Garage, at the corner of Franklin and Whiting Street. The Whiting Street Garage will serve as overflow parking for the Fort Brooke Garage. The shuttle will travel to Bayshore Blvd. and drop off passengers near the beginning of the parade route at Bay to Bay Blvd. and the Crosstown. Shuttle info here.

The 2017 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Gasparilla Pirate Fest kicks off on Saturday, January 28.

The Gasparilla Invasion will start at 11:30 a.m. when the Jose Gasparilla will set sail at the south end of Hillsborough Bay and travel north to Seddon Channel to dock at the Tampa convention Center at 1 p.m.

A Gasparilla Brunch will be held at the Tampa Convention Center from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are required for this event. Get more info here.

STREETCAR AND BUS SERVICE DURING GASPARILLA 2017

The Parade of the Pirates begins at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at Bay to Bay Blvd. and Bayshore Blvd. It will continue along Bayshore Blvd. to Brorein St. turning east on Brorein St. and then north on Ashley Dr. The parade will end at Cass St. and Ashley Dr. The parade is FREE to attend. You can purchase reserved seating here.