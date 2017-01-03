Florida's medical marijuana law now in effect

TAMPA, Fla. - On Tuesday, Florida’s new medical marijuana amendment goes into effect. It means more people can use the drug and more potent strains are becoming legal.

TruLieve in Tampa is one of just five licensed dispensaries in the state, and they are going to have a very busy New Year.

A few months ago, ABC Action News cameras were inside TruLieve documenting first hand how oil is extracted from the marijuana plant.

The new amendment does not allow for smoked cannabis, so patients will be ingesting the oil form and doctors will now have the option to prescribe higher levels of THC.

THC is the psycho-active element of the plant, the higher the levels are the more of a “high” a person will experience.

In addition to people who suffer from cancer, epilepsy and chronic seizures who already could get a medical marijuana prescription. As of Tuesday, many terminal illnesses are now covered.

For a full list of physicians in the Bay area that have been licensed to write a prescription click here.