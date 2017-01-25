Florida leaders call for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Senator Bill Nelson and Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn are calling on President Donald Trump to follow through on his campaign promise for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Wednesday, Nelson sent a letter to President Trump asking for him to help with fixing Florida crumbling roads and aging pipes and bridges.

Nelson said 12 roads in the Tampa Bay area are considered structurally deficient by the Department of Transportation. This includes the 22nd St. bridge in Tampa that Nelson said 25,000 cars drive every single day.

Buckhorn says some of our pipes are more than 100 years old and Tampa and St. Petersburg are having trouble coping with all of the growth Florida is experiencing.

Both cities have experienced problems with the aging pipe system during storms and hurricanes.

Nelson is also calling on President Trump to get Congress to come together to find a funding solution. Nelson said across the country, a $1 trillion infrastructure bill would create 15 million jobs.

TAMPA, Fla. -