Firefighters battled house fires on both side of Tampa Bay on coldest morning of the year

Firefighters battled house fires in Tampa and Clearwater early Sunday, the coldest morning of the year so far, officials said.

Firefighters at Tampa Fire Rescue extinguished two house fires overnight.

The first was reported at 21st Avenue and Owen Street followed by a second one at Osborne and 12th streets overnight.

No injuries were reported.

No information was released about the cause of the fires. Nor were there information about whether they were related.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue also received a call of a reported structure fire at 1132 Carlton St. about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the city of Clearwater Public Safety. The blaze was reported in the rear of the house.

The first units on the scene brought the fire under control quickly.

The people in the house at the time were able to get without injuries.

Investigators on the scene later declared it an accidental fire, a city of Clearwater Public Safety news release said. The cause was due to an overloaded electrical extension cord.