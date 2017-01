Fire destroyed a home in Winter Haven early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters from Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven Fire Department responded to 1129 26th St. NW in Winter Haven shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, fire was pouring from the structure. All of the residents got out of the house safely.

The blaze was threatening a house next door. Firefighters quickly started an exterior attack to prevent the fire from spreading.

A mother and her teenage daughter were displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them with food, shelter and clothing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, it does not appear suspicious, Polk County Fire Rescue said.