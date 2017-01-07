Englewood teenager seriously injured in single-vehicle car accident

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was listed in serious condition following a single-car crash on Jacaranda Boulevard in Sarasota County Friday night, officials said.

The incident occurred on Jacaranda Blvd near Englewood Road shortly before midnight .

Todd Park, 17, of Englewood, was driving a 2000 Toyota 4Runner southbound on Jacaranda in the right lane approaching Englewood Road when the vehicle traveled off the road, a Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 4Runner spun, overturned and hit a tree.

Park was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No skid marks were found at the scene, the FHP report said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.