Elderly homeowner fatally shots intruder, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. - An intruder was shot and killed by an elderly homeowner in the 5400 block of Deeson Road in unincorporated Lakeland, authorities said.

Hillsborough County sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident.

Based on a preliminary investigation, elderly homeowners were awakened by an unknown intruder in their home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. The male homeowner armed himself and fatally shot the intruder.

The intruder expired at the scene.

No names have been released.

Detectives are conducting interviews and working to secure a search warrant.

Hillsborough sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident because the 5400 block of Deeson Road is on the HIllsborough/Polk county line.