East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field benefits St. Pete and so much more

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The East-West Shrine Game played in St. Petersburg today is more than a game.

It benefits millions of children treated at Shriner's Hospitals for Children at 22 locations across the country.

In its sixth year in the Tampa Bay area, the East-West Shrine Game continues to grow in popularity. And you are likely to see many of the players who take to the gridiron today in the National Football League next season.

Nearly 80% of the players who participate in the East-West Shrine game are playing in the NFL, officials said.

The 92nd East-West Shrine Game kicks off at 3 p.m. (EST) at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. All tickets cost $15.

On Saturday, East-West Shrine Game executive director Harold Richardson and Shriner's Hospitals for Children patient ambassadors, Karolina Nogues and Marius Woodward, dropped by the ABC Action News Studios to talk about how the East-West Shrine Game and benefits of Shriner's Hospitals for Children, regardless of the families of their patients' ability to pay.