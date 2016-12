HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A fire destroy a house on Sun Hill Lane in Hernando County early Saturday morning, leaving a family of three homeless.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 6346 Sun Hill Lane about 5 a.m. Saturday.

The family was home at the time. The adult son awoke to the smell of smoke, a Hernando County Fire Rescue report states. The family found the back porch of the mobile home engulfed in flames.

They all got out and called 911. The family did lose a family pet in the fire.

Flames were showing when firefighters arrived. They quickly extinguished the fire, but due to the extensive damage to the structure, the home was a total loss, the report states.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with shelter and food.