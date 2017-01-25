Duck and cover! Statewide tornado drill happening Wednesday morning

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - A statewide tornado drill will happen on Wednesday, January 25 at 10AM in Florida.

Alert Florida offers a free text message reminder about the "Great Tornado Drill." Simply text FLTORDRILL to 888777 from your mobile phone.

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay wants everyone to participate. During the drill, they're asking everyone to share pictures of themselves sheltering in place with the hashtag, #tornadodrill. A free weather radio is up for grabs for those who participate and tweet.

We'll be conducting a #tornado drill this Wed at 10AM. Share a pic of you sheltering using #tornadodrill. You might win a wx radio! #flwx pic.twitter.com/uRpQou3tfu — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) January 24, 2017

The state wants every family and business to have a plan in the event of a disaster. Get more info here.