Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and parades around the Tampa Bay area

WFTS Webteam
5:07 AM, Jan 16, 2017

Parades and ceremonies paying tributes to the life achievements of the civil rights leader.

This video includes footage from  The E.W. Scripps Company  and the  U.S. National Archives .

BRIDGEPORT, CT - JANUARY 15: Residents march in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade January 15, 2007 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. King was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis and would have been 78 years old today. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
TAMPA, Fla. - On Monday, we take time to honor civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 

The celebration has already started in St. Petersburg. On Sunday, marching bands performed during a "Dream Big... MLK Day" block party in south St. Petersburg. Hundreds of people packed the streets to listen to the performance and to enjoy local food. 

The celebrations continue Monday. St. Pete's MLK Day parade starts at 11 a.m. There is a new route for the event this year. It will start at the Pier and head down Central Avenue, moving along MLK and ending at Tropicana Field. The Florida A&M band and Tuskegee University band will perform at the parade alongside high school marching bands. Tampa Bay Bucs Quarterback, Jameis Winston is the Grand Marshal of the parade.

A family fun day will be held at Tropicana Field following the parade. The event runs from 2:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tampa's MLK Day parade gets underway at noon, the staging area is at Cuscaden Park. Learn more here.

The parade route will go down 15th to MLK and end at Middleton High School. This is the 28th year that the parade has been held in Tampa. 

 

