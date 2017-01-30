Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment skates into Amalie Arena in March

The dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice, is skating into the Amalie Arena in March and tickets are on sale now.

Disney fanatics of all ages are invited to see their favorite characters perform some of the most popular Disney moments on the ice at Amalie Arena from March 24 to March 26.

The spectacular show features characters from DisneyPixar's Cars performing high-speed stunts and races across the ice to Disney favorites like Ariel, The Toy Story gang, and even the Arendelle sisters Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

Tickets start at $18 with one show on Friday March 24, three shows on Saturday March 25 and three shows on Sunday, March 26. Purchase ticket here.

To learn more about the show, visit www.DisneyOnIce.com.

TICKETS: Tickets for all events are on sale now at the McDonald's(r) Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Order tickets by phone by calling 800.745.3000. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or the ticket office. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information. Group discounts available by calling 813.301.6900.