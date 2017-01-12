Derek Jeter to get taller gate around Tampa property to keep fans, photographers away

WFTS Webteam
8:40 AM, Jan 12, 2017
9:19 AM, Jan 12, 2017

Derek Jeter has received approval to make his gate around his Davis Islands mansion taller and opaque to keep photographers and fans away.

WFTS
WFTS and Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Copyright The E.W. Scripps Company

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter built a massive home on the waterfront on Davis Islands in Tampa, Fla.

WFTS
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. - Former New York Yankee and Tampa resident, Derek Jeter, has received final approval from Tampa City Hall to install a taller gate to create more privacy at his Tampa mansion. 

The current gate, which is 6 feet tall, is already 2 feet taller than the city rules allow. Jeter got a variance from the city to build the taller gate when the house was built in 2009. 

The 30,000 square foot home includes 9 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and 2 three-car garages.

The new gate will be taller and opaque so that people walking and driving by can't see into his property. 

A representative for Jeter says that the huge amount of people that try to see into the property is causing a security risk. 

Drones have even been seen flying over his home. 

The new gate will be 8 feet tall at its highest point, opaque and set back 18 feet from the property line. The new gate will have the same wrought iron design but will have a sheet metal backing to keep people from seeing into the property. 

RELATED | Air Force apologizes to Derek Jeter over boating citation Facebook post

Fan drops ring during televised Yankee stadium proposal

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top