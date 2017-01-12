Derek Jeter to get taller gate around Tampa property to keep fans, photographers away

TAMPA, Fla. - Former New York Yankee and Tampa resident, Derek Jeter, has received final approval from Tampa City Hall to install a taller gate to create more privacy at his Tampa mansion.

The current gate, which is 6 feet tall, is already 2 feet taller than the city rules allow. Jeter got a variance from the city to build the taller gate when the house was built in 2009.

The 30,000 square foot home includes 9 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and 2 three-car garages.

The new gate will be taller and opaque so that people walking and driving by can't see into his property.

A representative for Jeter says that the huge amount of people that try to see into the property is causing a security risk.

Drones have even been seen flying over his home.

The new gate will be 8 feet tall at its highest point, opaque and set back 18 feet from the property line. The new gate will have the same wrought iron design but will have a sheet metal backing to keep people from seeing into the property.