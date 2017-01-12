THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - A man barricaded himself in his mobile home after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend near Morris Bridge Road and Citrus Knoll Circle in Thonotosassa early Thursday.

Officials say Brian Casey Johnson, 37, was in the mobile home with the woman and her two children.

The woman called 911 saying that she had been battered by her boyfriend. Johnson allowed the woman to leave the mobile home but did not let the woman take her children with her. She reportedly tried to escape and got into her car, but he threw metal tools at her car, breaking out the back window of the vehicle.

SWAT arrived on scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Thursday morning and started negotiations with Johnson. A 10-year-old was released from the home during negotiations but Johnson refused to release the 3-year-old child.

Deputies say the man told them that he had a 10 gauge shotgun and a machete and he threatened to kill at least the first two deputies that try to come through the door.

When SWAT members got into the mobile home, the man was asleep on the couch with the 3-year-old and he had barricaded himself in the room with an entertainment center. He also had a couch blocking the front door.

SWAT members arrested Johnson once they got into the mobile home.

Johnson faces five felony charges following the incident. He has been charged with battery by strangulation, throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, criminal mischief, child abuse for putting a child's life in danger and depriving a victim of a means of calling 911.

The woman and the two children are safe following the incident.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for Breaking News email alerts.

WATCH | Latest ABC Action News Videos | WATCH | ABC Action News Live Stream

Follow us on Twitter

Follow @abcactionnews

Like us on Facebook