Deputies: Teen mom and infant missing since Saturday

A teen and her son have not been seen since Saturday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in order to find the two juveniles. Krista Ray, 17, and her one-year-old child left the Children's Home located on Memorial Highway on December 17. Ray signed out of the group home that day with a one-day pass to visit family.

The Sheriff's Office tells ABC Action News they are concerned because of the number of days they have been missing.

If you have any information, contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.