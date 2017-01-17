Deputies seek public's help in locating missing Hernando adult

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.

Paul Anthony Marvella, 30, who works for Alternative Transportation Services, was last seen on January 15th at approximately 6:10 p.m., after delivering a deceased person to 3901 University Blvd., in Jacksonville.



Mr. Marvella was driving a black, 2014 GMC Yukon, bearing Florida tag: DNSK41.



Mr. Marvella is 5'11", 170 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have seen Mr. Marvella or his vehicle, or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

