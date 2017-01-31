Deputies searching for North Port woman, considered missing and endangered

Mostly clear
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing and endangered woman from North Port.
Karen Tinney, was last seen at her home on Cecil Avenue on January 20, 2017.
Karen drives a red 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a scrape on the driver's side rear panel bearing Florida tag EJYT99.
Deputies are concerned for her well-being based on her medical needs.
If you have any information, please contact Det. Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or Intel@northportpd.com.