Deputies searching for North Port woman, considered missing and endangered

11:17 AM, Jan 31, 2017
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing and endangered woman from North Port. 

Karen Tinney, was last seen at her home on Cecil Avenue on January 20, 2017. 

Karen drives a red 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a scrape on the driver's side rear panel bearing Florida tag EJYT99. 

Deputies are concerned for her well-being based on her medical needs. 

If you have any information, please contact Det. Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or Intel@northportpd.com.

