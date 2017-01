ABC Action News is on the hunt to help you find the best paying, most in demand jobs.

We've found there's a huge demand here for people who can fix everyday household items, specifically, appliance repair technicians.

Nearly every home, whether you rent or own, has a washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator. However, many of those appliances do not hold up as well over the years and often need repairs.

Roger Triminio of Mr. Rogers Home Services already can't find enough qualified appliance repair technicians because he says there are few people who know how to do this in the area.

Plus, with all of these apartment complexes going up across the area, Triminio says there is a huge need for on site people who can deal with daily repairs for renters.

"On their staff, they want to make sure they have a maintenance person that knows appliances," he said. Appliances don't last as long they used to. They break more often."

Triminio says trained appliance repair techs can make anywhere from $600-$1200 dollars a week doing this.

