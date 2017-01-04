Car burglaries on the rise despite law enforcement efforts

TAMPA, Fla. - Al Sedita grew up in Sunset Park in Tampa.

"My parents lived here and we just moved back here 5 years ago. So we have had a pulse of what's going on here," said Al.

Al and his wife Rebekah felt safe until someone just walked up onto their driveway and stole out of their car.

"It was scary to think someone was in your yard because we did have a security system and we do have a motion detector. You would think people would not be that bold," said Rebekah.

"It's just very unusual." said Al.

Unfortunately it's not. Tampa Police said the Seditas are victims of what is most likely the most common crime in Tampa and across the nation. In their neighborhood alone car burglaries are up 25 percent. Just down the street on Vasconia there were 13 in just one day.

"I don't know what more to do to get this out to the public at this point," said Captain Barry Moskowitz.

For nearly three decades the captain's priority is to protect the public. Stopping car burglaries is one of the most frustrating

'It's not very difficult to press the remote on your car to make sure our doors are locked," said Moskowitz.

But the message is not resonating. Police have tried robocalls in neighborhoods, flyers on cars and social media pushes.

So, why aren't people listening?

"I guess people are just getting preoccupied. They are busy they are on their cell phones and they forget to lock their doors," said Captain Moskowitz.

That's what the Sedita's think may have happened to them and it cost them around three thousand dollars in losses.

"I guess it doesn't surprise me, because no matter how diligent you are, you are going to make mistakes now and then," said Al.

A mistake crooks rely on. And because it's so easy to get away with the captain doesn't expect a decline anytime soon unless people fallow this one simple step.

"If you just lock your doors I bet 90 % of this would go away," said Captain Moskowitz.