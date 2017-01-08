Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters west of Hudson Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters in the Gulf of Mexico 12 miles west of Hudson Beach Friday afternoon, officials said.

The boaters called for help after their 19-foot boat began to take on water, a Coast Guard news release said. No further information was released about boaters' identity.

Sector St. Petersburg watch standers were notified at 3:15 p.m. Friday via a 911 transfer call from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

A Coast Guard boat crew from Station Sand Key and a Jayhawk helicopter crew launched. The search was joined by a Pasco County Sheriff's Office marine unit and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Coast Guard boat arrived on the scene, made contact with the boaters then transferred them to a Pasco sheriff's marine unit.

No injuries were reported.

"We want to remind boaters to check weather reports and listen to Coast Guard weather broadcasts before going out on the water," said Petty Officer 1st Class Philip Lengyel, an operations specialist at Sector St. Petersburg. "Thankfully, these people had all the right safety equipment and prevented the situation from worsening."