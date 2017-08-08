Celebrate National Frozen Custard Day in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Tuesday, August 8th is National Frozen Custard Day and restaurants in the Bay area are celebrating with custard deals!
BurgerFi locations nationwide will offer a free small custard with any purchase when you mention the offer at the counter. Find a location near you.
Rita's Italian Ice will have kid-size frozen custard for 99 cents and some stores will have hand-schooped frozen custard for 99 cents. Find a location near you.
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will offer $1 off all custard treats with 50 cents from every treat sold going to the Kids In Need Foundation (a nonprofit that provides school supplies to teachers and students nationwide). Find a location near you.
Fun Facts about Custard:
What makes frozen custard different from ice cream?
The basic ingredients of ice cream are milk, cream and sugar. The basic ingredients of frozen custard are milk, cream, sugar and pasteurized egg yolk. Egg yolk gives the custard its creamier texture.
The most common custards are used as desserts or dessert sauces and typically include sugar and vanilla.
Custard bases are also used for quiches and other savory foods.