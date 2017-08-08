Celebrate National Frozen Custard Day in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Tuesday, August 8th is National Frozen Custard Day and restaurants in the Bay area are celebrating with custard deals!

BurgerFi locations nationwide will offer a free small custard with any purchase when you mention the offer at the counter. Find a location near you.

Rita's Italian Ice will have kid-size frozen custard for 99 cents and some stores will have hand-schooped frozen custard for 99 cents. Find a location near you.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will offer $1 off all custard treats with 50 cents from every treat sold going to the Kids In Need Foundation (a nonprofit that provides school supplies to teachers and students nationwide). Find a location near you.

Fun Facts about Custard:

What makes frozen custard different from ice cream?