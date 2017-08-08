Cameras catch thieves in the act stealing two 6 ft. statues

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla -

Pasco deputies are searching for the two men who took off with two six ft. statues from a New Port Richey business early Monday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the two men as they pulled into the entrance of the Madison Square Special Event Center.

The passenger, a man wearing shorts, t-shirt and flip flops, steps out, grabs one of the two statues and puts it in the back passenger area of a Chrysler minivan.

The van takes off in an unknown direction, but returns less than an hour later.

This time the passenger and driver get out, both lifting the other statue and loading it into the trunk.

Surveillance cameras did not capture the minivan’s plate number.

The minivan appeared to have tined rear windows, clear front windows and a dent on the front driver’s side fender.

The owners of the business, which closed a few years back, say they are frustrated by the situation and hope deputies catch the thieves.

Both statues were six ft. tall and plastic of a woman holding flowers, valued at $500 each.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 1-800-706-2488.