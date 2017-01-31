CAIR Florida files lawsuit to stop President Trump's travel ban

TAMPA, Fla. - The state's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is filing a lawsuit to try and stop President Trump's travel ban order.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) are asking any Muslims living in Florida to contact local law enforcement if they feel their rights have been violated because of Trump's action.

CAIR filed the lawsuit Monday just hours before Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to enforce his immigration order which bans travel from seven Muslim majority countries.

Yates was appointed by the Obama administration and was immediately replaced by U.S. Attorney Dana Boente, who's tenure could be less than 24 hours if Trump's pick for the position Senator Jeff Sessions is confirmed when a vote is expected Tuesday afternoon.

CAIR Florida issued a statement after filing the lawsuit, saying in part:

"This is the time that we are truly making America great again by challenging this discriminatory, unjust, oppressive, and illegal policy."

The group will hold a press conference Tuesday at noon.

