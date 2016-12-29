Hernando Sheriff: Neglected dog was so hungry, she ate her new born puppies

BROOSKVILLE, Fla. - “It was very, very weak, barely able to move,” said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

The sheriff says the heartbreaking sight of the female pit bull was hard to take when she was discovered last Wednesday.

“We received a call that a person had been bitten by a dog that had gotten loose from a house nearby,” said Nienhuis.

With the help of witnesses, investigators were lead to the home of Deandre Goodson.

“We found a couple dogs that were in relatively good condition but chained up, and we found one unfortunately that was in very, very bad condition,” said Nienhuis.

Chi, Chi was found on the side of the home. Her ribs protruding from her sides, extensive scaring from previous dog attacks on her face. Investigators say Chi, Chi was literally starving to death.

“This dog was so malnourished that there was evidence that she had given birth to puppies and actually canabalized those puppies which is hard to even imagine,” said Nienhuis.

Deputies removed Chi Chi and two other dogs from the home and arrested Goodson on a charge of animal cruelty.

We went to the home Wednesday to find out how they could let this happen. A women who did not give her name answered the door and claimed Goodson did his best caring for the dogs.

Investigators however aren’t buying it.

Now veterinarians are doing their best to nurse Chi Chi back to health before its too late.



The sheriff’s office is also looking into whether Chi Chi or the other dogs removed from the property, were used in any type of dog fighting due to the scars on their faces but at this point don’t have any evidence to support that charge.