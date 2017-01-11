ALDI hosting multiple hiring events for Tampa Bay area stores

TAMPA, Fla. - ALDI grocery stores in the Tampa Bay area are looking to hire more employees. The opportunities include store associates, shift managers and manager trainees.

Hiring events will be held on January 11, 13, 17, 19 and 20 for open positions at the Bradenton, Lakeland, Oldsmar, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg and Tampa locations.

Here is the full schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Friday, Jan. 13

Tuesday, Jan. 17

ALDI

14933 N Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33613

7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.



Courtyard by Marriott

4014 Tampa Rd

Oldsmar, FL 34677

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

ALDI

4525 53rd Ave. E

Bradenton, FL

6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Holiday Inn Express

4450 47th St. W.

Bradenton, FL

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.