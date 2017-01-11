ALDI hosting multiple hiring events for Tampa Bay area stores

Clear
TAMPA, Fla. - ALDI grocery stores in the Tampa Bay area are looking to hire more employees. The opportunities include store associates, shift managers and manager trainees.
Hiring events will be held on January 11, 13, 17, 19 and 20 for open positions at the Bradenton, Lakeland, Oldsmar, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg and Tampa locations.
Here is the full schedule:
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Friday, Jan. 13
Tuesday, Jan. 17
ALDI
14933 N Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33613
7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Courtyard by Marriott
4014 Tampa Rd
Oldsmar, FL 34677
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
ALDI
4525 53rd Ave. E
Bradenton, FL
6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Holiday Inn Express
4450 47th St. W.
Bradenton, FL
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.