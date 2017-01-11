ALDI hosting multiple hiring events for Tampa Bay area stores

WFTS Webteam
1:03 PM, Jan 11, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA - AUGUST 24: Local residents leave after they shopped at an Aldi store August 24, 2009 in Alexandria, Virginia.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. - ALDI grocery stores in the Tampa Bay area are looking to hire more employees. The opportunities include store associates, shift managers and manager trainees. 

Hiring events will be held on January 11, 13, 17, 19 and 20 for open positions at the Bradenton, Lakeland, Oldsmar, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg and Tampa locations. 

Here is the full schedule: 

Wednesday, Jan. 11
Friday, Jan. 13
Tuesday, Jan. 17
ALDI
14933 N Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33613
7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott
4014 Tampa Rd
Oldsmar, FL 34677
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19
ALDI
4525 53rd Ave. E
Bradenton, FL
6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 20
Holiday Inn Express
4450 47th St. W.
Bradenton, FL
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top