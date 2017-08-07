9-Year-old girl helps raise money for Tampa General Hospital with help of local business

TAMPA, Fla - Summer and lemonade goes together. Most young kids will set up a stand to sell the drink in their neighborhood for some extra pocket money. However, 9 year old Avery Ranieri took things a step further.

After her younger brother, Evan, received a kidney at Tampa General Hospital, she felt compelled to do something.

"The nurse lady told me that she had her piggy bank and went to her mom and was like, 'can you guys use this money in my piggy bank.' And they were like, 'we can probably do better than that,'" said Leah Garand.

Garand is the store manager at TeBella Tea Company on Davis Islands. This local business stepped up when Avery was told she could not sell lemonade at different locations, including her own neighborhood.

"So with local businesses being able to help out, it unifies everyone and makes that sense of community together greater," said Garand.

TeBella and Avery were connected when a hospital worker referred the Ranieri family.

Not only did TeBella let Avery sell lemonade for two days, they also donated their earl gray lavender lemonade and half of all of their own lemonade sales that day.

The success of the fundraiser was so overwhelming, with hundreds of dollars being raised, that TeBella allowed customers to donate through today.

Fo anyone still interested in donating, go to this website.