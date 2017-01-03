2017 College Football National Championship: What you need to know before you go

TAMPA, Fla. - Headed to see the Clemson Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football National Championship at Raymond James Stadium on Monday? Here's everything you need to know before you go.

Traffic is going to be very heavy, be sure to plan accordingly.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9th.

You are strongly encouraged to purchase parking passes to help ease the traffic and parking experience surrounding the game. Parking passes are available here: https://cfp.clickandpark.com/

There will be limited cash parking available surrounding the stadium.

Cars | $50 | Pre-Paid Parking: Lots 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 & Jesuit High School and Al Lopez Park | Pre-Paid ADA Parking: Lots A and C

RV's | $150 | Pre-Paid Parking:Lot 14 *No overnight parking is available on stadium property.

Limousines | $125 | Pre-Paid Parking:Hillsborough Community College (HCC)

Motorcycles | $50 | Lot 14

Bus | $150 | Pre-Paid Parking:Lot 14 or Hillsborough Community College (HCC)

Disabled Parking and Services: Vehicles must have state-issued disabled hangtag or license plate to enter disabled parking areas located behind Lots A and CW. Disabled parking spaces are first-come, first-served for those requesting disabled parking and are $50 each. Guests with disabilities may be dropped off at Lots A and B/C.

Lots will close one-hour after the game.

#CFBPlayoff | Here is the Game Day Parking Map for the #nationalchampionship at @RJStadium on Monday, January 9. pic.twitter.com/bO4z7UpCwY — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) January 3, 2017

RIDE-SHARING

If you plan to Uber or Lyft to the game, passengers will be dropped off at the Mass Transit hub near the pedestrian bridge. Pick-up will be located at the Ride-share area at Steinbrenner Field, located northwest of Raymond James Stadium.

Raymond James Parking Information, click here.

College Football Playoff Parking Information, click here.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in the stadium parking lots with the exception of Al Lopez Park.

No tents larger than 10x10 are allowed.

Please occupy one parking spot.

Tailgating should only take place behind each fan's vehicle.

You cannot save parking spaces.

Do not block other spaces, walkways or any aisles.

Please leave room in driveways for emergency response vehicles.

CHAMPIONSHIP TAILGATE

The Championship Tailgate is FREE to anyone with a National Championship game ticket. The Championship Tailgate experience features interactive games, sponsor activities, concessions and ESPN broadcast set. The tailgate runs from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter, Dierks Bentley will headline the Capital One Quiksilver Music Stage. The Shadowboxers will open for Bentley.

TICKETS | WILL CALL | BOX OFFICE INFO

The Raymond James Stadium Box Office will open at noon on game-day. The box office is located at the south end of the stadium.

WHAT AM I ALLOWED BRING INTO THE GAME?

The clear bag policy will be in effect. All of your belongings must fit in a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and the bag cannot exceed 12x6x12'. Attendees can use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Attendees can carry a small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, that can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

WHAT AM I NOT ALLOWED TO BRING INTO THE GAME?

Backpacks, duffel bags or large bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

Cans and bottles

Coolers

Fireworks

Food and/or drinks

Glass

Horns

Lasers

Illegal drugs

Pets (Service animals permitted)

Recreational balls

Seat cushions

Sticks/Pom-Poms with stick handles, Poles/Camera/"Selfie" Sticks or extenders

Strollers

Umbrellas

Unmanned Aircraft Systems & Radio Controlled Model Aircraft/Drones (strictly prohibited on stadium property including parking lots, stadium exterior and inside the stadium)

Video Cameras

Weapons

Any item that could be used as a missile

STADIUM TOURS BEFORE THE GAME

Raymond James Stadium is providing exclusive behind-the-scenes tours during preparations for the College Football Playoff National Championship. For more info, visit here: http://raymondjamesstadium.com/

SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, January 4, 2017: 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 5, 2017: 10 a.m, Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday, January 6, 2017: 10 a.m, Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, 2017: 10 a.m, Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, 2017: 9 a.m.

Monday, January 9, 2017: Game Day - No Tours

Tuesday, January 10, 2017: 10 a.m., Noon and 2 p.m.

PUBLIC TOUR PRICING:

Adults (12+): $18.00

Seniors (55+)/Military (with valid ID): $15.00

Children (5-11): $12.00

Children (under 4): Free

WIFI AT THE STADIUM

Free wifi is available at the stadium, however, due tot he significant amount of mobile devices in use, wifi could be slower than normal. It is recommended to bring additional batteries, chargers for mobile devices. The stadium wifi is listed as: CFPPUBLIC

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES BEFORE THE GAME

Country artist Dierks Bentley will headline the show. The Shadowboxers will open up before Bentley.

Gates to the stadium open at 5:30 p.m. The pregame show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Little Big Town will sing the National Anthem.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m.