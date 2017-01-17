Troopers said the driver left him to die in a Ruskin intersection just a mile from his home.
"Just come forward sir and have some remorse you know," said Fuller in tears.
The pleas from the family, their church community and a social media push have paid off.
"Right now we have recovered the vehicle," said Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Gaskinsaid witnesses sent in photos and calls in to Crime Stoppers led them to the car.
But unfortunately not the driver. Investigators said it's their biggest challenge, people protecting the person behind the wheel.
"We pretty much know who it is," said Sgt. Gaskins "He has spoken to friends and family members. So we would reach out to them to do the right thing."
They're pushing forward in the case. They are waiting for a warrant to search the car in hopes of finding more evidence.
Hope is not only what's getting this family through. It's Cameron's own determination. He's beaten the odds before. Born premature less than two pounds, he spent six months in the hospital. Fuller and Wood know with time he'll heal again.
"He is a total fighter. He is my best boy and I know he can do this," said Fuller.
There is no word on when Cameron will go home. But it will be a long recovery. Fuller and Wood said the recovery could take up to a year.