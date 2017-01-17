TAMPA, Fla. - Cameron Fuller is in a head brace so tubes can stay in place just for him to breathe. He also has brain damage and wraps covering his legs to heal massive road rash.

The 13-year-old boy's parents, Rich Fuller and Natasha Wood, can finally take a breath. A wish fulfilled, especially on this day.

"I am just grateful that he is alive. Today is my birthday and that is the best birthday gift I could ever ask for," said Wood.

"The miracle thing is he does not even have a broken bone," said Fuller.

Fuller and Wood invited us to visit their son finally out of ICU.

"He has been speaking, he has been moving his hands and feet," said Wood.

It is major improvement considering, just two weeks ago, a driver slammed in to Cameron as he rode his new Christmas bike.

Troopers said the driver left him to die in a Ruskin intersection just a mile from his home.

"Just come forward sir and have some remorse you know," said Fuller in tears.

The pleas from the family, their church community and a social media push have paid off.

"Right now we have recovered the vehicle," said Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Gaskinsaid witnesses sent in photos and calls in to Crime Stoppers led them to the car.

But unfortunately not the driver. Investigators said it's their biggest challenge, people protecting the person behind the wheel.

"We pretty much know who it is," said Sgt. Gaskins "He has spoken to friends and family members. So we would reach out to them to do the right thing."

They're pushing forward in the case. They are waiting for a warrant to search the car in hopes of finding more evidence.

Hope is not only what's getting this family through. It's Cameron's own determination. He's beaten the odds before. Born premature less than two pounds, he spent six months in the hospital. Fuller and Wood know with time he'll heal again.

"He is a total fighter. He is my best boy and I know he can do this," said Fuller.

There is no word on when Cameron will go home. But it will be a long recovery. Fuller and Wood said the recovery could take up to a year.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account for Cameron and his family.