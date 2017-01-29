ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - A man was killed and 3 people were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dearborn Street and Oxford Drive in Sarasota County, officials said.

A 1994 Mazda B4000 driven by Thomas Stapleton, 58, of Englewood was traveling north on South Oxford Drive and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Dearborn Street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Mazda hit the passenger side of a 2010 Ford Fusion. Upon impact, the Mazda pickup flipped onto its roof.

Denise Tapalaga, 45, of Venice, the driver of the Ford Fusion, was seriously injured, while her two passengers, children ages 9 and 11, were critically injured.

Tapalaga was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment. Matthew Tapalaga, 9, and Kevin Tapalaga, 11, both went to All Children's Hospital.

State troopers are investigating to determine whether alcohol was involved.