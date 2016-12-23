Holiday hours for local retailers if you waited until the last minute to shop

There are those who start their Christmas shopping as early as August, and there are those who wait until Dec. 24.

For all you procrastinators, you may still have time to order your gifts online—many retailers guarantee Christmas delivery for express shipping orders as late as December 23. Last-minute shoppers also have the option of hitting the stores, with many major retailers are staying open later on Dec. 23 and for limited hours on Christmas Eve.

To help you out with any shopping you have left in the days leading up to Christmas, Offers.com has included the store hours of major retailers for Dec. 23 and 24 below.

Confirmed hours are in bold. The rest are estimated from 2015 and will be updated when more information is available.

Store Hours on Dec. 23 & Christmas Eve 2016

Store

Dec. 23 Store Hours

Christmas Eve Store Hours

Apple Store

9 p.m. close (check locally)

9 p.m. close (check locally)

Babies R Us

6 a.m. – 2 a.m.

6 p.m. close

Banana Republic

Check locally

6 p.m. close (check locally)

Barnes and Noble

9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Barneys New York

Check locally

5 p.m. close (check locally)

Bealls

7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Belk

8 a.m. – midnight

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Buy

8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cabela’s

Normal hours

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Costco

10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dillard’s

9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fry’s

9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gap

Check locally

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

GameStop

Check locally

Check locally

H&M

Normal hours

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Ikea

Normal hours

10 p.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally)

JCPenney

8 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state)

7 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state)

Kmart

6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

Open 24 hours

12 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Macy’s

8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (check locally)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Neiman Marcus

Check locally

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally)

Nordstrom

9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Office Depot & OfficeMax

8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Old Navy

7 a.m. – midnight (check locally)

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (check locally)

Patagonia

Check locally

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

REI

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club

7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sears

7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stein Mart

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Target

7 a.m. – 12 a.m. (check locally)

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Toys R Us

6 a.m. – 2 a.m.

6 p.m. close

Tractor Supply Company

8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart

varies by location

6 p.m. close

We attempt to ensure that our data is as accurate as possible, but keep in mind that store hours vary nationally. Use this as a guide, and contact your local retailer for specific hours before heading out to shop.

