38-year-old Alexander Fields says police falsely arrested him on charges of aggravated assault on two law enforcement officers with a gun. Police claim he cursed at them, threatened to kill them, and was holding a loaded gun with the hammer cocked.

"My hand was on the seat. The gun was not cocked. I wasn't grabbing for it. I didn't threaten the officers. I didn't say I'm going to kill you. I didn't point the weapon or anything. I didn't touch it." Fields said.

Fields says he was coming home from a movie with his elderly dad on Christmas Day when he pulled up on a car accident in front of his house. He is diabetic and was in a hurry to get his insulin inside of his home. There was a police officer parked in front of his driveway, so he went around.

"I was like, I don't think they'll care, you know." Fields said.

In the police report, officers claim Fields screamed profanities at them as he drove by. Fields says he did no such thing. When officers approached him in his driveway, Fields says he didn't know they were officers at first.

"My truck is pretty big, all I could see is an angry face over the bed of my truck coming up my driveway." He said. "I told him to stop, then realized it was an officer. He had his hand on his gun." Fields explained.

The report also says Fields said, "Do you want to die?"

"I said 'are we going to die today,' because he seemed so angry. I was trying to, I guess, make a joke. It wasn't the correct thing to do." He said.

Fields also claims he went 3-and-a-half hours with his insulin and says he blood sugar was at dangerous levels before he received any treatment.

ABC Action News couldn't find any arrest in Fields' past. He says he plans to fight the charges.

"I apologized to officers for the misunderstanding. But that's what it was, a misunderstanding." He said.

Tampa Police weren't available for comment Monday because of the observed Christmas holiday.