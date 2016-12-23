Masked men kick in door, ransack home

TAMPA - Tampa Police arrested two men they say kicked down a door then ransacked a home while the homeowner was inside.

The crime happened near the intersection of West Tampa Bay Boulevard and North Habana Street in West Tampa.

The homeowner says he heard a knock on the door and saw a man wearing a mask through the front window.

The homeowner then ran to the back of the house and heard his door get kicked in, so he ran out the back door and called police.

24-year-old Gilbert Lozada and 50-year-old Angel Diaz were both arrested near the scene.