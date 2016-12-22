HCSO: Man rams undercover deputy car in road rage incident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Hillsborough County man is facing some serious charges for slamming into a car during a road rage incident.

Hillsborough County deputies say 45-year-old Robert Beverly slammed his pick-up truck into an undercover deputy's agency vehicle because the undercover deputy didn't let him switch lanes.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and I-75.

The two were stopped at a light and exchanged hand gestures. Beverly then accelerated and turned his truck into the passenger side of the deputy's vehicle, according to the report. Beverly then continued to accelerate, pushing the other vehicle about 20 feet.

HCSO was granted a search warrant for Beverly's cell phone because he was taking pictures during the incident.

HCSO lists Beverly's occupation as a school district maintenance worker. Inquiries into Hillsborough County Schools went unanswered.

Our attempts to reach Beverly for comment also went unanswered.

HCSO is not releasing the name of the victim because he is an undercover law enforcement officer.