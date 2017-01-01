Flowers fill up Tim's Barbershop in St. Petersburg. The shop is where Shontel Chase worked for the past five months cutting hair.

"She was amazing always upbeat always friendly never down and very professional," said her coworker.

Chase died early Friday morning after troopers said she was driving the wrong way on the Skyway Bridge. Investigators said she was driving northbound in the southbound lane. They said her car eventually hit Jon Allen Mitchell's pickup truck. Mitchell was sent to the hospital in critical condition. Chase died from her injuries.

"Everybody started crying, customers were even crying here yesterday, we got flowers for her and we are just devastated," said her coworker.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why she was driving the wrong way. ABC Action News spoke to her stepfather. He doesn't believe she was intoxicated, rather he believes she became disoriented.

Her coworkers said they plan to keep flowers on her barber chair into the new year. Troopers said the investigation continues.