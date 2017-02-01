HART working creatively to get bus riders to their stops

HART says they're revamping the meaning of public transportation. They've been trying out a pick-up service, similar to Uber, to get people to and from their buses, and soon that service could be expanding.

“It just got to be too much sometimes you know,” Nicole Jefferson said, remembering long, hot walks to catch the bus.

Now, she rides there in the AC.

“It’s convenient you know I don’t have to walk all the way down to the transit center,” Jefferson said.

She's been using HART's Hyperlink service for about a month now, using the app to set up rides for $3 a pop. The service picks you up and drops you off at the bus, or gives you a ride home from the bus stop, within a three mile radius.

“You know I don’t have a car, I don’t have a license so this is my main mode of transportation, I depend on it,” Jefferson said.

Hyperlink is already available in the University area and Brandon. Hart said they're talking about expanding the service, potentially into Town n' Country, downtown and South County.

“Those are areas that it doesn’t make sense to put a 40-foot bus down through the neighborhoods so we’re looking at those neighborhoods where taking a smaller vehicle in and picking up the customer and bringing them to our bus system makes feasible sense,” Gregory Brackin, Director of Operation Support, said.

They've done about 1,500 rides since launching in November. Jefferson said she hopes they add the service near the building where she works.

“My job is currently outside of a 3-mile radius from any bus stop, so I have to walk,” she said.