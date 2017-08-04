Halo Top, 'the healthier ice cream', may not be good for you, nutritionists say

Halo Top ice cream just became the number one selling pint in grocery stores. It has now surpassed Ben and Jerry’s and Haagen-Dazs. Clearly a lot of people are buying it, but some nutritionists are now warning against it.



Halo’s CEO says his ice cream is so healthy, people can eat the whole pint, which has between 240-360 calories. That’s far less than what you will find in competitor pints. The company does it by cutting out some of the sugar and fat and then adding in the sweetener Stevia.



But that old adage, “too good to be true,” is the warning some nutritionists are putting out about the “healthy” ice cream. They say even with the low calories, it shouldn’t be touted as healthy. One said just because it’s a slightly better choice doesn’t mean it’s a good choice and that no one should be eating an entire pint of ice cream.



Others have raised concerns about the sugar alcohol additive that Halo Top uses. Nothing happens to you when you eat a little, but too much can make your stomach upset. Halo Top says you would need to eat three pints of the ice cream before you’d even need to worry about that.

