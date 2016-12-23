Goodwill "Give Back Box" an opportunity to help people in need

Goodwill has created an environmentally friendly way to give back to those in need.

The "Give Back Box" provides an outlet to reuse your online shipping boxes to donate your unwanted household items to those in need.

Here's how it works:

Take the prepaid shipping label found in your box, pack the box with the items you want to donate, and ship it as you would anything else.

A list of all the companies partnering with Goodwill on this project can be found here.