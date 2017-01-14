Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls Hot, Thin & Crispy Potato Chips due to possible health risk

Cloudy
HI: 80°
LO: 59°
HI: 76°
HI: 77°
Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips because it may contain milk and other dairy ingredients not declared on the label.
The recalled chips include the following information:
Consumers who purchased these chips may return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard the product.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled chips.