Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls Hot, Thin & Crispy Potato Chips due to possible health risk

WFTS Webteam
10:21 PM, Jan 13, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips because it may contain milk and other dairy ingredients not declared on the label.

The recalled chips include the following information:

  • “Best if Used By” date APR 1417
  • UPC 0-72080-00240-3
  • Specific Product Code Lot 364 5 or 365 5

Consumers who purchased these chips may return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard the product.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled chips.

