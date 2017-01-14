Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls Hot, Thin & Crispy Potato Chips due to possible health risk

Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips because it may contain milk and other dairy ingredients not declared on the label.

The recalled chips include the following information:

“Best if Used By” date APR 1417

UPC 0-72080-00240-3

Specific Product Code Lot 364 5 or 365 5

Consumers who purchased these chips may return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard the product.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled chips.