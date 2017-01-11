Florida Governor Rick Scott pushes again to cut college costs for students

Associated Press
2:11 AM, Jan 11, 2017

MIAMI, FL: Florida Governor Rick Scott speaks during a press conference during a visit the Wynwood neighborhood on September 19, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott is renewing his push to eliminate sales taxes charged on college textbooks.

Scott said Tuesday he would ask state legislators to enact proposals aimed at helping students graduate from college within four years. Legislators will consider the proposals during their session that starts in March.

Scott has been firm about blocking tuition hikes at the state's public universities. But Scott says he also wants to freeze other fees charged to students, and he wants to cap tuition charged at Florida's 28 state colleges.

The Republican governor also wants to expand the Bright Futures scholarship program to summer classes. Currently the scholarship program only pays for spring and fall classes.

Scott has been unsuccessful previously in getting the Legislature to expand Bright Futures or permanently eliminate taxes charged on textbooks.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top