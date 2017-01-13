Dutch Valley Cappuccino Snack Mix recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

Dutch Valley is issuing a recall on its Cappuccino Snack Mix due to the potential for it to be contaminated with Salmonella, as a result of an ingredient supplier recall.

The voluntary recall includes the following product:

Item # 552372 Cappuccino Snack Mix Lot Code: 20161027 Best By: 5/25/17



The snack is packed in clear bags in 10-pound bulk cases, which consist of two 5-pound bags in a case.

The snacks were distributed nationwide and affect the following states: DE, FL,GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WI, WV. The recall also includes snacks sold on the company's website, www.dutchvalleyfoods.com.

There have been no illnesses or issues reported regarding consumption of this product to date, according to Dutch Vallery.

Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to destroy them or to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding the product listed may call Dutch Valley Foods at 1-800-733 4191 and speak with customer service, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.