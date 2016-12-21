Officer finds dead and malnourished dogs at Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are working to find the person responsible for neglecting several dogs and leaving at least three behind for dead at a Tampa home.

According to the search warrant, a Hillsborough Co. animal control officer was called to a home along E. Louisiana Ave. on Dec. 15 after receiving a complaint regarding several dogs at the home.

The officer found seven dogs outside the home. Three were dead, four severely malnourished and covered in fleas.

They also found several old bags of dog food on the side of the porch, but there was no food or water near the dogs.

At least three of dogs were chained, one found dead chained under a dog house, another found dead next to it.

A neighbor told the officer the homeowner had died and his grandson had moved in.

Neighbors told ABC Action News they hadn't seen anyone living in the home for about three weeks.

The report shows the electricity hasn't been on in the home since Nov. 29.

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough Co. Pet Resource Center says the four surviving dogs were taken to the shelter and are being treated.

She declined to give any more details, since Tampa police are now investigating the case.

According to the report, the officer tried to contact the new home owner several times, but couldn't reach them.

Neighbors told them they think there may be more animals inside the home.