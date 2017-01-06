Mental Health Worker arrested for child porn

TAMPA, Fla. - A mental health tech at St. Joseph's Behavioral Health Center is being charged with possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Tampa Police arrested 44-year-old Joshua Riley yesterday.

According to a hospital spokesperson, Riley did work with children at the facility, but it's unclear to what extent. Riley was an employee for more than 10 years. He was fired today.

In a statement, the spokesperson wrote, "We take this extremely seriously and are working cooperatively with the authorities. We have launched an internal review." Tampa Police have made contact with the facility.

Tampa Police aren't saying much about the case. But the arrest report claims Riley admitted to possessing the images saying he stated that he has a "sexual attraction to children."