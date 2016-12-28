Hillsborough Co. man found dead on Christmas Eve, wife arrested for murder

Hillsborough county deputies arrested a woman for reportedly shooting her husband to death on Christmas Eve.

Sherrill Singleton called 911 Saturday to report that her husband, Shawn Singleton, was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the upper torso inside their home on Flame Tree Drive in Apollo Beach.

Sherrill Singleton initially told investigators that she found her husband lying face down on the floor in a "pool of blood." She told deputies that she had just returned home from a walk around the neighborhood.

According to the arrest report, when investigators questioned her, she later changed her story claiming her husband confronted her with a gun and threatened to shoot her with it.

Sherrill Singleton further claimed that she used self-defense techniques and reached for the weapon as it was pointed toward her.

She said that the gun went off as the two struggled and says she acted in self-defense.

Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office determined the cause of death to be homicide.

"There were a lot of inconsistencies," said Debbie Carter, with HCSO. "At this point, our investigation pretty much points to her and that it was premeditated."

Deputies arrested Sherrill Singleton Tuesday in a parking lot near Regency Square in Brandon and charged her with First Degree Murder. The incident is under investigation.

