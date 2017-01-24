18-year-old accused of selling stolen guns to undercover cop

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say sold an undercover deputy stolen guns.

According to arrest warrants, 18-year-old Anthony Fabbro sold at least 7 guns to the deputy, who he thought was a convicted felon. Two of the guns were reported stolen.

"To my knowledge, nothing had been found until this time, which is a complete surprise phone call from you," Wayne Bamberger said. One of his guns was recovered during the undercover buys. It was stolen during a home burglary in St. Petersburg in 1998 along with much of his wife's jewelry. Fabbro wasn't even born yet.

"(The gun) has obviously been in somebody else's hands prior to this person.So goodness knows if it's ever been used in committing a crime or worse," Bamberger, who now lives in North Carolina, said.

Another gun recovered during the buys was stolen from a car outside of a cement factory in Tampa in August, 2015.

A couple of weeks before deputies arrested Fabbro, detectives arrested David Robinson on similar charges. Detectives say he sold several guns to an undercover cope posing as a convicted felon.