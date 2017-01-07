TAMPA, Fla - Here is a list of the cold weather shelters opening Saturday night:
Hillsborough County:
Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town 'N Country
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 554-5004
Media interviews available at this location only
Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 671-7672
Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
Phone: (813) 635-8179
Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.
After hours phone: (813) 209-1077
Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
Open now for adults
After hours phone: (813) 221-4440
Sarasota County:
North County
Salvation Army - Center of Hope, 1400 Tenth St., Sarasota.
The Salvation Army's front porch opens at 4 p.m., with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.; the front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain open until 5 a.m., when the welcome center opens.
South County
Grace United Methodist Church, 400 East Field Ave., Venice, will open at 5 p.m.
New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, will open at 8:30 p.m.