TAMPA, Fla - Here is a list of the cold weather shelters opening Saturday night:

Hillsborough County:

Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town 'N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 554-5004

Media interviews available at this location only



Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 671-7672

Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 635-8179



Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 221-4440

Sarasota County:

North County

Salvation Army - Center of Hope, 1400 Tenth St., Sarasota.

The Salvation Army's front porch opens at 4 p.m., with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.; the front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain open until 5 a.m., when the welcome center opens.



South County

Grace United Methodist Church, 400 East Field Ave., Venice, will open at 5 p.m.

New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, will open at 8:30 p.m.





