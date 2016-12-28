Christmas tree recycling options for Tampa Bay cities and counties

TAMPA - For those of you already thinking about getting rid of your Christmas tree, several counties and cities in the Bay Area are offering free pick up and recycling options.

City of Tampa - Offering free removal, pick up and recycling of your Christmas tree. Homeowners can place their tree curbsite starting January 3rd. Your pick-up day will be your reguarly scheduled trash collection day. Make sure there are no items still on the tree.

Hillsborough County - Homeowners can place trees curbside starting Dec. 27, but the tree cannot be more than four feet in length. Chop them into pieces if necessary. Make sure there are no items still on the tree.

Pinellas County - The following cities offer Christmas tree recycling:

Clearwater: Curbside collection with yard waste on regular day. For information, call (727) 562-4920.

Dunedin: Curbside collection with yard waste on regular day from Monday, Dec. 26, to Friday, Jan. 13. Residents without curbside yard waste pickup can plan a pick-up day with their association property manager. For information, call (727) 298-3215, ext. 1328.

Gulfport: Place tree at curb or alley for regularly scheduled Wednesday yard waste pick-up. Do not bag or place tree in can. For multiple-dwelling units, place your tree near the dumpster without blocking access to it. Trees will be chopped and processed into mulch, then made available to residents at the Gulfport Neighborhood Center, located at 1617 49th St. S. For more information, call (727) 893-1089.

Indian Rocks Beach: Curbside collection with yard waste on Wednesdays. For information, call (727) 595-6889.

Largo: Place trees at curb on your regularly-scheduled yard waste day. Please do not place trees at the curb in bags or with decorations attached. For more information, call (727) 587-6760 or visit www.largorecycles.com.

Madeira Beach: Curbside collection with yard waste on Wednesdays. For more information, call (727) 543-8154.

Oldsmar: Drop off at 107 Shore Drive W., across from Park Boulevard. Open from Monday, Dec. 26, to Friday, Jan. 13. For more information, call (813) 749-1266. Drop-off locations will be available Mondays to Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pinellas Park: Drop off at the city’s brush site at 12950 40th St. N., Mondays to Sundays, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or place curbside where it will be collected with regular garbage. For more information, call (727) 369-0690.

Safety Harbor: Cardboard recycling is collected during residents’ recycling day. Cardboard must fit in the 64-gallon recycling container. Christmas tree is recycled with yard waste on Wednesdays. No lights, tinsel or plastic bags. For more information, call (727) 724-1550.

St. Petersburg: Drop off at the St. Petersburg brush sites:

You can also put your tree out for curbside collection by Friday, Jan. 13. If your tree has not been picked up by Jan. 14, call (727) 893-7398. Please place the tree no closer than 3 feet beside the garbage container in the usual collection location (curb or alley).

Tarpon Springs: Drop off at Yard Waste facility located at 898 S. Levis Ave. for a fee or put out for curbside collection with yard waste on regular day. For more information, call (727) 943-4837.

Treasure Island: Curbside collection with yard waste on regular day. For more information, call (727) 547-4575, ext. 253.

The following cities do not offer Christmas tree recycling: Belleair, Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs, Belleair Shore, Indian Shores, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Redington Beach, Redington Shores, Seminole, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach. Trees will be picked up at curbside. Although the tree will not be recycled, it will be collected and converted into energy at Pinellas County’s Waste-to-Energy Facility.

Pasco County - No pick up, but recycling options are being offered.

Drop off between December 26th and January 8th during normal business hours at one of the following locations:

John S. Burks Memorial Park

Sam W. Pasco Recreational Complex

Veterans Memorial Park

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park

Anclote Gulf Park

West Pasco Class III site

Land O’ Lakes Community Center

Wesley Chapel District Park

