Casual Living Worldwide recalls swivel patio chairs due to fall hazard

Casual Living Worldwide has recalled about 2 million swivel patio chairs due to a fall hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the base of the chairs can break during normal use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

The recall involves Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs. The chairs are made of aluminum and steel with a round swivel base and arm rests.

The chairs were sold as a pair for $190 and as part of a seven-piece patio set with accompanying tables for $500 at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com from January 2007 to February 2016.

25 reports of the chairs breaking and resulting in bruising and scrapes from falls have been received by the firm.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Casual Living Worldwide for a free repair kit.

Casual Living Worldwide can be reached toll-free at 855-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday or online at www.casuallivingoutdoors.com.